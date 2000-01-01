Investment Strategy

The objective is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds, in order to gain exposure to such equities, and listed Japanese real estate investment trusts (J-REITs). The Company may also invest up to 10% of its gross assets at the time of investment in unquoted or untraded companies. The Company is not constrained by any index benchmark in its asset allocation.