Investment Strategy

The Companys primary investment objective is growth of capital. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, but it may invest in bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. The Company, from time to time, invests in securities, the resale of which is restricted. The Company invests in various sectors, including insurance, electronics, manufacturing, energy, business services, banking and finance, information technology services, chemicals, communications, energy, healthcare and retail trade.