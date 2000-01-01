Investment Strategy

The objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the Official List and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalisation at the time of investment of up to GBP 50m. The Company will also invest in unquoted investments where it is believed that there is a likelihood of the shares becoming listed or traded on the Alternative Investment Market or the investee company being sold. Its investment objective is to increase net asset value per share at a higher rate than other quoted smaller company trusts and the MSCI Small Cap UK Index.