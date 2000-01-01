Chenavari Capital Solutions (LSE:CCSL)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£23.847m
  • OCF1.71%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Financials
  • Manager GroupChenavari
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BK96BH26

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with UK and European banks. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of bank capital solutions transactions, entered into primarily with UK and European banks. The focus of the Portfolio is in newly issued transactions referenced to credit exposure although transactions have been acquired in the secondary market where the Investment Adviser identified attractive opportunities.

Latest CCSL news

CCSL Regulatory news

