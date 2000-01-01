Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LSE:TORO)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap€243.539m
  • OCF1.39%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupChenavari
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BWBSDM98

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an absolute return from investing and trading in Asset Backed Securities and other structured credit investments in liquid markets and investing directly or indirectly in asset backed transactions including, without limitation, through the origination of credit portfolios.

