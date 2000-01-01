Investment Strategy

Operating within the parameters of the Company's existing investment policy, the Company's investment strategy will be rebalanced with a focus on investment in liquid and tradable European ABS/CLO, through the Company's existing "opportunistic credit strategy" (provided that a significant market opportunity arises). Consequently, the Company will cease to make new investments in illiquid assets through its current "originated transactions" and "private asset backed" strategies, but will continue to support existing illiquid assets, where required, with a view to maximising shareholder value. The Company will seek to realise its illiquid assets and redeploy the proceeds into liquid and tradable European ABS/CLO if the opportunity arises. In addition to this rebalancing of the investment strategy, the Company will continue to consider share buy-backs, where appropriate, to assist in narrowing the discount to NAV, and will continue to invest in hedging instruments.