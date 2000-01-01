China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1693731077

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investment in equity securities of Chinese companies. Under normal conditions, not less than 65% of the Funds total assets will be invested in equity securities of China companies. To the extent the Funds assets are not invested in equity securities of China companies, they will be invested in debt securities. The Fund allocates 25% for direct investment.

Latest CHN news

