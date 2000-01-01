Chrysalis Investments Limited Ord (LSE:CHRY)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.346bn
  • OCF0.89%
  • AIC sectorGrowth Capital
  • Manager GroupJupiter
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BGJYPP46

Investment Strategy

The Company will invest in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity and equity-related securities issued by unquoted companies. Investments will be primarily in equity and equity-related instruments (which shall include, without limitation, preference shares, convertible debt instruments, equity-related and equity-linked notes and warrants) issued by portfolio companies. The Company will also be permitted to invest in partnerships, limited liability partnerships and other legal forms of entity where the investment has equity like return characteristics.

