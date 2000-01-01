Chrysalis VCT Ord (LSE:CYS)

Investment trust
Investment Strategy

To maximise tax-free distributions to Shareholders principally from the successful realisation of investments. The Company will initially invest in a portfolio of the investments will be held in a portfolio of Qualifying Companies. The Company aims to invest in established VCT qualifying unquoted companies for the purposes of funding expansions, acquisitions, management buy-outs or turn around opportunities. The Company will occasionally invest in AIM quoted stocks. It will also occasionally invest in technology and early stages businesses but usually as part of a syndicate of investors.

