Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with capital growth and income from a portfolio of mining and resource equities and of mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities. The Company will aim to outperform, in total returns, a composite benchmark weighted two-thirds to the Euromoney Global Mining Index (sterling adjusted) and one-third to the Credit Suisse High Yield Index (sterling adjusted). The Board will evaluate the Company’s total return performance on an annual basis against the total return of this composite benchmark. It is not intended that the Company will acquire securities that are unquoted or unlisted at the time of investment. However, the Company may continue to hold securities that cease to be quoted or listed if the New Manager considers this to be appropriate.