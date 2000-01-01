Civitas Social Housing Ord (LSE:CSH)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£561.347m
- OCF1.93%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupCivitas Housing Advisors
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD8HBD32
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth from investing in a portfolio of Social Homes, which benefit from inflation adjusted long-term leases or occupancy agreements with Registered Providers and to deliver, on a fully invested and geared basis, a targeted dividend yield of 5% p.a. by reference to the Issue Price, which the Company expects to increase broadly in line with inflation.