Civitas Social Housing Ord (LSE:CSH)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£561.347m
  • OCF1.93%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupCivitas Housing Advisors
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD8HBD32

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth from investing in a portfolio of Social Homes, which benefit from inflation adjusted long-term leases or occupancy agreements with Registered Providers and to deliver, on a fully invested and geared basis, a targeted dividend yield of 5% p.a. by reference to the Issue Price, which the Company expects to increase broadly in line with inflation.

