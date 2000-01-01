Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities in the energy sector. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in energy MLPs and energy midstream entities. The Fund considers an entity to be within the energy sector if it derives at least 50% of its revenues from the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.