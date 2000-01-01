Investment Strategy

Clime Capital Limited (CAM) is a specialist Australian equities manager whose main operating divisions are Clime Asset Management and StockVal. It has a value-based investment philosophy with a focus on preserving and growing capital. The investment manager for all the Clime group investment portfolios. It identifies attractive companies by a process of thorough investigation and methodical research. Investment Vehicles include Clime Investment Management Ltd, Clime Capital Ltd, Clime Discrete Portfolio Service, Clime Value Growth Fund and Clime High Yield Underdogs Fund.