Investment Strategy

The Fund intends to invest primarily in a managed mix of US and non-US equity and debt securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest in securities of at least three countries. The Fund is flexibly managed, so that it sometimes will be more heavily invested in equity securities or in debt or fixed income securities. The Fund will also purchase call options, both on specific equity securities as well as securities representing exposure to equity sectors or indices and fixed income indices. The Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets, at the time of acquisition, in securities of governments and companies in emerging markets. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts.