Investment Strategy

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities and convertible securities. It will also invest 25% or more of its total assets in the financials sector, and may focus its investments in other sectors or industries. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its Managed Assets in securities of US companies, and may also invest up to 100% of its Managed Assets in securities of non-U.S. companies, including securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries.