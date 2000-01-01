Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty (NYSE:RFI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  Manager GroupCohen & Steers
  • Currency
  ISINUS19247R1032

Investment Strategy

The funds investment objective is to achieve a high total return through investment in Real Estate Securities. Approximately equal emphasis will be put on both current income and capital appreciation. Approximately 75% of the Funds assets will be invested into equities, and 25% into debt securities, of the Real Estate companies. Up to 20% of the Funds managed assets will be invested in foreign securities.

