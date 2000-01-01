Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Funds investment program will consist primarily of (1) investing in a portfolio of equity securities of technology and technology-related companies that seeks to exceed the total return, before fees and expenses, of the S&P North America Technology Sector Index¯ and (2) writing call options on the NASDAQ 100 Index, an unmanaged index that includes the largest and most active non-financial domestic and international companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, or its exchange-traded fund equivalent (the NASDAQ 100) on a month-to-month basis, with an aggregate notional amount typically ranging from 25% to 90% of the underlying value of the Funds holdings of common stock. The Fund expects to generate current income from premiums received from writing call options on the NASDAQ 100.