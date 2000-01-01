Cordiant Digital Infrastructure C Share (LSE:CCRD)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£187.775m
  • OCF1.13%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
  • Manager GroupCordiant Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BMC7TN84

Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to generate attractive total returns (on a risk adjusted basis) for Shareholders over the longer term, comprising capital growth and a progressive dividend, through investment in Digital Infrastructure Assets, with a predominant focus on data centres, mobile telecommunications/broadcast towers and fibreoptic network assets, primarily located in the UK, the EEA, the United States of America and Canada.

