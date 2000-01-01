CQS New City High Yield Ord (LSE:NCYF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£252.808m
- OCF1.19%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupCQS
- Currency
- ISINJE00B1LZS514
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide investors with a high gross dividend yield and a potential for capital growth by mainly investing in high yielding fixed interest securities. The Company invests predominantly in fixed income securities, including, but not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income- yielding securities.