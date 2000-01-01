Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income (AMEX:CIK)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupCredit Suisse
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2249161066

Investment Strategy

Under normal market circumstances the Fund will invest at least 75% of its total assets in fixed-income securities, such as bonds, debentures and preferred stock. There is no rating quality limitation for the fixed-income securities, and a substantial portion of the portfolio may be invested in below investment grade securities. Depending on the market conditions, it may invest a substantial portion of its assets in mortgage-backed securities. Up to 25% of its total assets may be invested in money market instruments such as certificates of deposit, commercial paper, bankers acceptances and repurchase agreements.

Latest CIK news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .