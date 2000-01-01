Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in fixed income securities of US issuers rated below investment grade quality or in unrated income securities that are judged to be of comparable quality. The primary objective is to seek high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Up to 30% of its total assets may be invested in securities of issuers domiciled outside the US or that are denominated in various foreign currencies or multinational foreign currency units. It may use leverage and derivative financial instruments. Effective 01-May-07 the Fund may invest in and sell credit default swaps at the discretion of the portfolio manager.