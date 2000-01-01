Crystal Amber Ord (LSE:CRS)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£123.090m
- OCF1.95%
- AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupCrystal Amber
- Currency
- ISINGG00B1Z2SL48
Investment Strategy
To provide Shareholders with an attractive total return through capital growth and income by investing predominantly in UK equities. The Company aims to invest in a concentrated portfolio of undervalued companies which are expected to be predominantly, but not exclusively, listed or quoted on UK markets (usually the Official List or AIM) and which have a typical market capitalisation of between £100 million and £1,000 million. Following investment, the Company and its advisers will also typically engage with the management of those companies with a view to enhancing value for all their shareholders.