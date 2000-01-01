Crystal Amber Ord (LSE:CRS)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£123.090m
  • OCF1.95%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupCrystal Amber
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B1Z2SL48

Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with an attractive total return through capital growth and income by investing predominantly in UK equities. The Company aims to invest in a concentrated portfolio of undervalued companies which are expected to be predominantly, but not exclusively, listed or quoted on UK markets (usually the Official List or AIM) and which have a typical market capitalisation of between £100 million and £1,000 million. Following investment, the Company and its advisers will also typically engage with the management of those companies with a view to enhancing value for all their shareholders.

