Custodian REIT Ord (LSE:CREI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£470.565m
- OCF2.09%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupMattioli Woods
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJFLFT45
Investment Strategy
The objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income by maintaining a high level of dividend, fully-covered by earnings, with a conservative level of net gearing. The company will continue to pursue a pipeline of new investment opportunities with the aim of deploying the undrawn debt facilities up to the conservative net gearing target of 25% LTV.