CVC Credit Partners Euro Opps GBP (LSE:CCPG)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£319.678m
  • OCF1.01%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupCvc
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00B9MRHZ51

Investment Strategy

To invest predominantly in companies domiciled, or with material operations, in Western Europe across various industries. The Company's investments are focused on senior secured obligations of such companies but investments are also made across the capital structure of such borrowers. The Company pursues its investment policy by investing net proceeds from share issues and treasury share sales in the Investment Vehicle.

Latest CCPG news

CCPG Regulatory news

