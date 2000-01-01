CVC Credit Partners Euro Opps GBP (LSE:CCPG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£319.678m
- OCF1.01%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupCvc
- Currency
- ISINJE00B9MRHZ51
Investment Strategy
To invest predominantly in companies domiciled, or with material operations, in Western Europe across various industries. The Company's investments are focused on senior secured obligations of such companies but investments are also made across the capital structure of such borrowers. The Company pursues its investment policy by investing net proceeds from share issues and treasury share sales in the Investment Vehicle.