CVC Income & Growth Ord EUR (LSE:CCPE)
Investment trust
Trust Info
- Market Cap€99.897m
- OCF2.44%
- AIC sectorDebt - Loans & Bonds
- Manager GroupCvc
- Currency
- ISINJE00B9G79F59
Investment Strategy
To invest predominantly in debt instruments issued by companies domiciled, or with material operations, in Western Europe across various industries. The Company's investments are focused on the senior secured obligations of such companies but investments are also made across the capital structure of such companies.The Company pursues its investment policy by investing all of its assets, save for a working capital balance, in the Investment Vehicle.