Investment Strategy

The Company will invest in a concentrated portfolio of primarily equity securities of issuers that the Executive Directors consider can properly be valued using a NAV Valuation Basis, as well as the securities of certain issuers that can be properly valued using other valuation criteria like cash flow, earnings and dividend discount model based methodologies. The Company's portfolio will, over time, likely comprise of 10 to 15 core holdings and a number of smaller holdings and a proportion of cash or cash equivalents. The Company will seek to acquire interests representing between 3 and 29.9% of the voting rights of Investee Companies, although larger stakes may be acquired.