Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to achieve its investment objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed rate loans predominantly secured over land and/or property in the UK. The Company will make investments primarily through senior secured loans although other loans such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings and other debt instruments may be considered if appropriate. The Company anticipates that the typical loan term will be between one and five years. The Company retains absolute discretion to make investments for either shorter or longer periods.