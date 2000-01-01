Digital 9 Infrastructure Ord (LSE:DGI9)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£269.014m
  • OCF1.40%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
  • Manager GroupTriple point
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BMDKH437

Investment Strategy

To generate a total return for investors comprising sustainable and growing income and capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of resilient Digital Infrastructure Investments, which provide key infrastructure for global data transfer (subsea fibre-optic networks, wireless networks and terrestrial fibres) and data storage (data centres), all of which contribute to facilitating global digital communication.

