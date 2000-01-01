Digital 9 Infrastructure Ord (LSE:DGI9)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£269.014m
- OCF1.40%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
- Manager GroupTriple point
- Currency
- ISINJE00BMDKH437
Investment Strategy
To generate a total return for investors comprising sustainable and growing income and capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of resilient Digital Infrastructure Investments, which provide key infrastructure for global data transfer (subsea fibre-optic networks, wireless networks and terrestrial fibres) and data storage (data centres), all of which contribute to facilitating global digital communication.