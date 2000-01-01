Investment Strategy

The company will invest primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market cap but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities. The company will also invest in large cap companies, including FTSE 100 constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value. The Company may utilise derivative instruments including index-linked notes, contracts for differences, covered options and other equity-related derivative instruments. The company may invest in unquoted companies however the aggregate investments in such companies will not exceed 5% of the value of the Funds investment portfolio as at the time of investment.