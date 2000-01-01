DNP Select Income (NYSE:DNP)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupDuff & Phelps
- Currency
- ISINUS23325P1049
Investment Strategy
The primary investment objective is current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. The Fund invests in various sectors, including electric and gas, communication, real estate investment trusts, non-utility and utility.