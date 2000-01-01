Doric Nimrod Air Three Ord (LSE:DNA3)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£159.500m
- OCF0.93%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Leasing
- Manager GroupAmedeo Limited
- Currency
- ISINGG00B92LHN58
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to obtain income returns and a capital return for its shareholders by acquiring, leasing and then selling a single aircraft. The company seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines. The Investment Corporation of Dubai based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, pursuant to the lease.