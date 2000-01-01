Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. The Fund may invest in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in debt securities, convertible securities, loans and other securities or instruments that provide investment exposure to the credit of an issuer, obligor or counterparty, including through credit default swaps and other derivatives. The Fund normally expects to invest at least 50% of its total assets in mortgage-backed securities of any kind and will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in privately-issued (commonly known as non-agency) mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest the remainder of its portfolio in, among other things, other debt securities or income-producing investments of any kind, based on the assessment by DoubleLine of the potential returns and risks of different sectors of the debt security markets and of particular securities. DoubleLine currently expects the portfolio will initially be 100% invested in mortgage-backed securities, some or all of which may be rated below investment grade or unrated but judged by DoubleLine to be of comparable quality (although there can be no assurance whether or for how long the portfolio will be invested in that manner). Exposures to mortgage-backed securities through derivatives or other financial instruments may be considered investments in mortgage-backed securities for these purposes.