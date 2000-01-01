Investment Strategy

It is intended that at least 70% of each funds of the share pools are invested in VCT Qualifying Investments within 3 years of the close of the relevant share offer. The remainder of the funds will be held in non qualifying investments. New VCT Qualifying Investments will normally comprise investments in businesses that are less than 7 years old and require funding to support the growth of the business. Specific share pools may have a generalist focus or may focus on certain sectors according to the strategy of that specific share pool.