Downing Four Healthcare Shs (LSE:D4H)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£18.422m
- OCF2.58%
- AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Healthcare & Biotechnology Pre Qualifying
- Manager GroupDowning
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDHF5D62
Investment Strategy
It is intended that at least 70% funds of each share pools are invested in VCT Qualifying Investments within 3 years of the close of the relevant share offer. The remainder of the funds will be held in non qualifying investments. New VCT Qualifying Investments will normally comprise investments sector in businesses that are less than 7 years old and require funding to support the growth of the business. The pool focuses on healthcare sector.