Downing Four VCT Dp2011 Gen A Shs (LSE:D4OA)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£0.185m
  • OCF2.93%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupDowning
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BWX53730

Investment Strategy

The company will invest in asset backed businesses and those with predictable revenue streams. Approximately 75% of the funds of Companywill be invested in Qualifying Investments in the form of Venture Capital Instruments and these companies will own substantial assets. The remaining 25% will be invested in Secured loans and fixed Income Securities.

Latest D4OA news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

D4OA Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .