Downing Four VCT Dp2011 Gen A Shs (LSE:D4OA)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£0.185m
- OCF2.93%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupDowning
- Currency
- ISINGB00BWX53730
Investment Strategy
The company will invest in asset backed businesses and those with predictable revenue streams. Approximately 75% of the funds of Companywill be invested in Qualifying Investments in the form of Venture Capital Instruments and these companies will own substantial assets. The remaining 25% will be invested in Secured loans and fixed Income Securities.