Investment Strategy

The company will invest in asset backed businesses and those with predictable revenue streams. Approximately 75% of the Companys funds will be invested in Qualifying Investments in the form of Venture Capital Instruments and these companies will own substantial assets such as childrens nurseries, health clubs, pubs, stock or work-in-progress. The remaining 25% will be invested in a portfolio of between 7 and 25 institutional Structured Products. The Structured Shares holdings of Structured Products will be primarily designed to produce capital appreciation, rather than income.