Downing Four VCT DP67 (LSE:D467)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£3.022m
- OCF1.66%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupDowning
- Currency
- ISINGB00BWX53D91
Investment Strategy
The Company will invest in UK trading companies which own substantial assets such as pubs, health clubs, stock or work-in-progress and also in companies with predictable revenue streams from financially sound customers, ideally with contracts pending or in place. Within three years since the launch, the portfolio of Company consists of Loans to Qualifying Companies (50%) and Ordinary Shares in Qualifying Companies (25%) and Non-Qualifying Investments (25%).