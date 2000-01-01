Investment Strategy

To invest approx. 50% - 75% of its investment portfolio in income producing investments and 25% - 50% - in growth producing investments. Growth investments will still be in companies with prospects for high capital growth, predominantly focusing on AIM or the ISDX Growth market but including unquoted companies with reasonable prospects of a flotation or a clear exit strategy. Income producing investments will still generally be in unquoted businesses (although this may include some quoted businesses), with a preference for companies who own substantial assets. These investments are still likely to be structured such that they comprise significant levels of loans and/or preference shares, subject to the applicable VCT Rules.