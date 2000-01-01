Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ord (LSE:DORE)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£121.888m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager GroupDowning
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLF7PP25

Investment Strategy

To provide investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of renewable energy and infrastructure assets in the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe. Comprising of (i) predominantly assets which generate electricity from renewable energy sources; and (ii) other infrastructure assets and investments in businesses whose principal revenues are not derived from the generation and sale of electricity on the wholesale electricity markets.

