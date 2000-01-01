Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Ord (LSE:DSM)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£39.398m
  • OCF1.84%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupDowning
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF0SCX52

Investment Strategy

To generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of UK micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalisations are under £150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

Latest DSM news

DSM Regulatory news

