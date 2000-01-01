Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Ord (LSE:DSM)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£39.398m
- OCF1.84%
- AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupDowning
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF0SCX52
Investment Strategy
To generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of UK micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalisations are under £150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.