Downing Two VCT 'F' Ord (LSE:DP2F)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£2.054m
  • OCF3.06%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupDowning
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B6ZS0J90

Investment Strategy

The company invests in qualifying investments which investments are focused in UK trading companies that own substantial assets (over which a charge will be taken by each company) or have predictable revenue streams from financially sound customers and in non-qualifying investments (Secured loans, fixed income securities, pooled funds, listed investments, non-qualifying unquoted investments and cash deposits).

