Investment Strategy

The Board will seek to realise the properties of the company in an orderly manner, such realisations to be effected at such times, on such terms and in such manner as the Board (in its absolute discretion) may determine.The Company invests in the development of high-quality commercial and residential properties in Ukraine and aims to gain significant returns on such investments. The company is targeting acquisition of high income-yielding commercial properties from distressed landlords offering the prospect of significant capital gains upon realization in the medium term. The investment and development activities focus on Kyiv and Kyiv region and on major regional cities throughout Ukraine with significant populations.