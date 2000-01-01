Drum Income Plus REIT Ord (LSE:DRIP)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£29.607m
  • OCF2.23%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupDrum REIT
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BW4NWS02

Investment Strategy

To provide an attractive level of income, whilst also delivering annual capital growth for investors by investing in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate, retail and industrial sectors where there are strong prospects for future income and capital growth, plus the potential for active asset management of the property.

Latest DRIP news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

DRIP Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .