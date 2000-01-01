Drum Income Plus REIT Ord (LSE:DRIP)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£29.607m
- OCF2.23%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupDrum REIT
- Currency
- ISINGB00BW4NWS02
Investment Strategy
To provide an attractive level of income, whilst also delivering annual capital growth for investors by investing in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate, retail and industrial sectors where there are strong prospects for future income and capital growth, plus the potential for active asset management of the property.