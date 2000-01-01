Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in energy MLPs.The Fund intends to place an emphasis on investments in midstream MLPs across all market capitalizations. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers investments in public and private MLPs to include investments in the form of MLP equity securities, securities of entities holding substantially all general partner or managing member interests in MLPs,securities that are derivatives of interests in MLPs, including I-Shares, exchange-traded funds that substantially hold MLP interests and debt securities of MLPs.