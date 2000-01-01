Duff & Phelps Utility and Infra Fund Inc (NYSE:DPG)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap$543.155m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupDuff & Phelps
- Currency
- ISINUS26433C1053
Investment Strategy
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry and the infrastructure industry. The utility industry is defined to include the following sectors: electric, gas, water, telecommunications, and midstream energy. The infrastructure industry is defined as companies owning or operating essential transportation assets, such as toll roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports, and railroads.