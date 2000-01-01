Duff & Phelps Utility and Infra Fund Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$543.155m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupDuff & Phelps
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26433C1053

Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry and the infrastructure industry. The utility industry is defined to include the following sectors: electric, gas, water, telecommunications, and midstream energy. The infrastructure industry is defined as companies owning or operating essential transportation assets, such as toll roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports, and railroads.

Latest DPG news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .