Dunedin Enterprise Ord (LSE:DNE)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£77.002m
- OCF1.53%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager GroupDunedin
- Currency
- ISINGB0005776561
Investment Strategy
To conduct an orderly realisation of its assets, to be effected in a manner that seeks to achieve a balance between maximising the value of the investments and progressively returning cash to Shareholders. The investment policy is to invest primarily in private equity investments, either through private equity funds managed by Dunedin or directly.