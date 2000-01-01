Dunedin Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:DNDL)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£142.615m
  • OCF0.77%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1GCL258

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term growth from a portfolio of smaller companies in the United Kingdom. It is the policy of the Company to invest no more than 15% of its gross assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts). It is the policy of the Company to invest no more than 15% of its gross assets in any one company.

