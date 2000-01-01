Investment Strategy

In the primary CLO market, the fund seeks to invest in CLO securities that the Adviser believes have the potential to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns and to outperform other similar CLO securities issued within the respective vintage period. The Fund intends to pursue a differentiated strategy within the CLO market focused on: • proactive sourcing and identification of investment opportunities; • utilization of our methodical and rigorous investment analysis and due diligence process; • active involvement at the CLO structuring and formation stage; and • taking, in many instances, significant stakes in CLO equity and junior debt tranches.