Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve a high, secure dividend yield on its Portfolio and to realise long-term growth in the capital value of the Portfolio for the benefit of Shareholders, while taking care to preserve capital of Shareholders. The assets of Company will be primarily invested in the equity and equity-related securities of utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries, although up to 10% of the Portfolio may be comprised of investments in debt securities and a significant portion of the Portfolio may also be comprised of holdings in cash or cash-equivalents from time to time.