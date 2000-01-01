Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LSE:RNEW)
Investment trust
Trust Info
- Market Cap$128.125m
- OCF1.35%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager GroupEcofin Advisors
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLPK4430
Investment Strategy
To provide Shareholders with an attractive level of current distributions by investing in a diversified portfolio of mixed renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets predominantly located in the United States with prospects for modest capital appreciation over the long term.